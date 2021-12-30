Busted! 18 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/30/21 Scioto County Mugshots
Busted! 18 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/30/21 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 193 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ANDREA NICHOLE EHRLER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/30/2021
Birthdate: 10/21/1997
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CYNTHIA A WEAVER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/30/2021
Birthdate: 02/01/1965
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $4,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
AMBER MADELYN RAWLINS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/30/2021
Birthdate: 07/03/1985
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $5,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
RONALD SPENCER BIARS
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 12/30/2021
Birthdate: 02/23/1953
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
ANDREW L EDWARDS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/30/2021
Birthdate: 01/24/1962
Prior Arrests: 27
Crime: Violation of Protection Order
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Domestic Threat
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
TRISTA L EVANS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/29/2021
Birthdate: 07/04/1985
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JACOB SCOTT BRIGGS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/29/2021
Birthdate: 12/21/1985
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Telecommunication FRAud
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $8,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $6,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $6,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
ROGER LEE KELLY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/28/2021
Birthdate: 10/16/1986
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MITCHELL KLEIDERMAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/28/2021
Birthdate: 03/02/1991
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
TARIQ BARCKLEY TAYLOR
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/28/2021
Birthdate: 01/11/2000
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Agg. Murder
Bond: $0
KEVIN RAY LOOP
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/28/2021
Birthdate: 01/15/1993
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JANNIE ELAINE STIDHAM
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 11/23/1964
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTOPHER COLE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 07/24/1980
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
ELMER J ISON
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 04/06/1961
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Abduction
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
TERRY NUNLEY
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 07/13/2000
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ADRIENNE ELAINE LOGAN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 07/30/1980
Prior Arrests: 72
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $12,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
STEVEN FOSTER PAVER
Arresting Agency:
Booking Date: 12/27/2021
Birthdate: 09/18/1988
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Theft
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Vandalism
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
