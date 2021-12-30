Busted! 18 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/30/21 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 193 inmates.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ANDREA NICHOLE EHRLER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/30/2021

Birthdate: 10/21/1997

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CYNTHIA A WEAVER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/30/2021

Birthdate: 02/01/1965

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $4,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

AMBER MADELYN RAWLINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/30/2021

Birthdate: 07/03/1985

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $5,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

RONALD SPENCER BIARS

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 12/30/2021

Birthdate: 02/23/1953

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ANDREW L EDWARDS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/30/2021

Birthdate: 01/24/1962

Prior Arrests: 27

Crime: Violation of Protection Order

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Domestic Threat

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

TRISTA L EVANS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/29/2021

Birthdate: 07/04/1985

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JACOB SCOTT BRIGGS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/29/2021

Birthdate: 12/21/1985

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Telecommunication FRAud

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $8,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $6,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $6,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ROGER LEE KELLY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/28/2021

Birthdate: 10/16/1986

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MITCHELL KLEIDERMAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/28/2021

Birthdate: 03/02/1991

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

TARIQ BARCKLEY TAYLOR

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/28/2021

Birthdate: 01/11/2000

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Agg. Murder

Bond: $0

KEVIN RAY LOOP

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/28/2021

Birthdate: 01/15/1993

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JANNIE ELAINE STIDHAM

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 11/23/1964

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER COLE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 07/24/1980

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

ELMER J ISON

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 04/06/1961

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Abduction

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

TERRY NUNLEY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 07/13/2000

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ADRIENNE ELAINE LOGAN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 07/30/1980

Prior Arrests: 72

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $12,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

STEVEN FOSTER PAVER

Arresting Agency:

Booking Date: 12/27/2021

Birthdate: 09/18/1988

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Theft

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Vandalism

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days