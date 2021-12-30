Coronavirus: Erie County reports 10 new deaths from COVID-19
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 256 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths as of Dec. 29.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 41,026, with 669 total deaths.
According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.
Get Vaccinated
For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE .
Find vaccines near you:
- text ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Get Tested
Free COVID-19 testing is available:
- Monday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard
Masking
The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Forest County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.
A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE .
