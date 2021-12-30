ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking boys go 1-2 at holiday tourney

By John Baker
 6 days ago

A trip to Bandon for a three-day tournament yielded a win over Alsea, pair of losses as the new year dawns

The Colton High boys basketball team went 1-2 at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational in Bandon Dec. 20-22.

The Vikings opened with a 64-37 loss to East Linn Christian, then snagged a hard-fought 39-36 win over Alsea. They finished the tournament with a 53-38 loss to Myrtle Point.

Senior Travers Rogers overcame a separated shoulder in the first game to come back and score 14 points in the tournament finale. Sophomore Michael Irving led the Vikings in scoring during the tournament at 13 points a game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIajJ_0dZJ6m0x00

In a nice little addition, Lance Gunter was named to the all-tournament team for the JV team.

Colton is currently 3-6 overall, 0-1 in Tri-River Conference play. They have one more nonconference test on Jan. 3 when they host Country Christian. From there, they dive head-first into league play with road games at Santiam (Jan. 5) and Salem Academy (Jan. 6). "Cutting down on turnovers and offensive rebounds will be the key to our success for the rest of the season," coach Clay Edwards said. "The players are just now getting the hang of a new offense that's a combination of the triangle and the Princeton that they really seem to like. Every game we play, the mastery of the offense improves."

