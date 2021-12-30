Early morning house fire leaves one person in critical condition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A house fire in the early morning hours on Thursday leaves major damage and one man in the hospital.

According to Chief Robert Benoit with the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Camino Real Rd. at 3:58 a.m. On arrival, two people were outside and informed the firefighters someone was still inside, possibly the garage. Firefighters cut into the garage door and found a male victim. Emergency crews started medical care and the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The other two occupants of the house did not have any injuries, however, the family’s dog died in the fire.

The fire originated in the bedroom and spread throughout the house. One vehicle was damaged as well.

The fire is still under investigation.

