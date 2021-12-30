ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Valencia can jump to 4th in Spanish league

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Valencia has the chance to jump to fourth place in the Spanish league when it hosts Espanyol in the only game...

The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Philippe Coutinho Has 'Unbelievable' Talent And Could Thrive Again In The Premier League, Says Former Liverpool Team-mate

Philippe Coutinho remains a “sensational player” and would be a welcome addition to the Premier League, according to his former Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a return to English football in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton all reportedly interested in the Barcelona midfielder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

PSG confirm Lionel Messi is COVID-19 positive, will miss Coupe De France match

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Vannes OC with the Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais also now in major doubt. The French giants updated their medical bulletin on Sunday ahead of...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel explains decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for Liverpool match

Thomas Tuchel has said the fallout from a controversial Romelu Lukaku interview was “too big” to include the striker in the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolA surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million Belgium international and handle the matter in-house.The Chelsea coach subsequently omitted Lukaku from the Blues squad facing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid lose, as Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

All over at Stamford Bridge and the points are shared. A thrilling first-half saw Liverpool edge two goals in front, only for the Blues to haul themselves level before the interval. Both sides huffed and puffed in the second 45, but there was to be no winner. Not the result that either will have wanted, as Manchester City march on, but plenty of positives to be taken with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Jurgen Klopp absent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Osian Roberts: Wilfried Zaha can help lead Crystal Palace to the next level

Osian Roberts has praised the demanding nature of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha and backed him to help take the club to the next level.The Ivory Coast international will return from suspension for the New Year’s Day clash with West Ham after he was sent off during the 3-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.It will be Zaha’s last domestic game before he jets off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9.Since the winger graduated through the Eagles academy more than a decade ago, he has regularly been criticised externally for his perceived poor attitude...
PREMIER LEAGUE
semoball.com

Spain, Poland win 2nd consecutive matches at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) -- Spain and Poland remained perfect at the ATP Cup, securing winning 2-0 leads in their matches Monday for their second consecutive victories in the team event. Robert Bautista Agut clinched the match for Spain by beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.
TENNIS
semoball.com

MATCHDAY: Lens, Lille bid for place in French Cup last 16

The day's only action is in France and sees Lens facing Lille in a local derby with the winner earning the last spot in the last 16 of the French Cup. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. FRANCE. The day's only action sees Lens facing Lille...
UEFA
semoball.com

Coronavirus hampering German soccer clubs' Bundesliga return

BERLIN (AP) -- German clubs' preparations for the Bundesliga's resumption after the winter break are being hampered by coronavirus infections. Defending champion Bayern Munich is among those worst affected, with Monday's training session put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff can be tested upon their return.
PUBLIC HEALTH

