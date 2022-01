The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that more than $308,000 in grants and sponsorships has been awarded to 40 organizations in the Southern Sector of Dallas for the 2021 grant cycle. With community involvement as a pillar of the State Fair mission, we are elated that in just six years, we have surpassed more than $2.5 million given to deserving nonprofits. Each year we continue to diversify our funding – this year, 11 organizations are first-time State Fair grant recipients, additionally, more than 70% of our grant recipients are organizations led by people of color.

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO