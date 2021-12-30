Illinois Department of Public Health adopts CDC guidance on quarantining, isolation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) leaders are loosening guidance for quarantining and isolation after COVID-19 exposure.

Health leaders announced IDPH is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to reduce the number of days for isolation and quarantine. This applies to all people regardless of vaccination status.

For those who test positive, the CDC recommended isolating at home for five days. That means those who are asymptomatic or have symptoms that are resolving without a fever after five days can leave their house, but they should continue to mask for five additional days.

For those who are vaccinated or boosted and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, the CDC recommended wearing a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five if possible.

The CDC is also recommending those who are not boosted or unvaccinated should stay home for five days and mask around others for five additional days.

Those who cannot quarantine must wear a mask for 10 days and test on day five if possible.

More information on nearby locations to receive a vaccine or booster dose can visit www.vaccines.gov . Testing locations can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html , including information on the days and hours for free Community-based Testing Sites.

