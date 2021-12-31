ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge

By Dave Williams, Capitol Beat News Service
Forsyth County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia is throwing money and manpower at the latest surge in coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will spend $100 million to put up to 1,000 additional healthcare workers on the job battling the spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Up to 200...

