Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton are doing the right thing when attending the Amaud Arbery trial. They demonstrate the solidarity that the Black community has with each other when one of us is lynched. Lynching has reverberations. Each of us, every Black person, is repulsed and dismayed when we learn that armed white men, using the pretense of “citizen’s arrest,” can kill any of us. What is a citizen’s arrest, anyway? Is it simply a license to kill?

RELIGION ・ 25 DAYS AGO