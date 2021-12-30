ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

By Alex Murphy
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 29, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be...

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandproud.com

Gov. Reynolds calls vaccine mandate appeal ruling a poor decision

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vows to fight a recent ruling that will move forward President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers. “We are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis, and I have no doubt these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision,” said Reynolds in a press release Saturday morning.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Signs Statehood Day Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- December 28th is now officially Iowa Statehood Day after Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Tuesday. Iowa celebrated its 175 year of statehood yesterday. President James K. Polk signed a bill on the 28th in 1846 naming Iowa the nation's 29th state.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Derek Johnson as District Court Judge

Johnson, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B. He previously worked in private practice and has served as the Humboldt County Attorney. Johnson received his Bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation Marking 175th Anniversary Of Iowa Statehood

Today (Tuesday), marks the 175th anniversary of Iowa’s acceptance into the United States as the 29th state. On this date in 1846, President James K. Polk signed the bill formally admitting Iowa to the Union. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation this (Tuesday) morning declaring Dec. 28 as Iowa Statehood Day. Reynolds highlighted the proud history of Iowa’s residents, including its time before statehood.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
wcbi.com

Gov. Reeves will not sign current Medical Marijuana Bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Too much marijuana. That’s why Governor Tate Reeves says he will not sign the current bill. Mississippi voters approved medical marijuana in November of 2019. But the state supreme court found a problem with the way the initiative was put on the ballot. Since...
JACKSON, MS
hometownstations.com

Gov. DeWine signs legalized sports gambling bill

Governor Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation, approved by lawmakers earlier this month, will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants, and professional sports facilities. The legislation approved December 10th mandates that sports betting be available by January 1, 2023. It's expected to take months for the casino control commission to formulate rules and regulations. Operators will pay a 10% tax on their net revenue to the state to help fund K to 12 education and problem gambling programs.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proclamation#Soybeans#Vehicles
Missouri Independent

GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program

After the issue ground legislative work to a halt last year, Missouri Republican lawmakers plan to renew their efforts to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving taxpayer dollars when they return to the state Capitol this week. More than half a dozen bills have been filed so far that aim to strip abortion providers or their […] The post GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
siouxlandnews.com

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 29, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight)...
POLITICS
cbs2iowa.com

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 29, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight)...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy