ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

AATC leads joint ACE exercise to fulfill myriad training, testing objectives

By Maj. Angela Walz
aerotechnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC), traditionally known for their innovation and cost-saving tactics, took on a much broader mission this week as the coordinator of a multi-faceted, joint agile combat employment exercise — Exercise KANI WILDCAT — that allowed for several testing events and integration with Air...

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

Army medical maintainers stay up to date on latest technologies

When new medical equipment is fielded to the warfighter, medical maintenance experts from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency work quickly to ensure they can handle any support needs. That often means continuing education and training through equipment manufacturers, as was the case with a recent training event to get...
RENO, NV
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $471,313,000 undefinitized contract action for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program. The contract action provides for the design and development of an integrated suite of aircraft systems to support modification of the Japan Air Self Defense Force F-15MJ aircraft and the development, test, and delivery of four Weapon System Trainers. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Japan. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $48,260,100 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-22-C-2705).
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Navy Seabees Construct Dental Facility

The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are building a dental facility at the Lombrum Naval Base, Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The facility will provide dental care to Manus residents and the surrounding islands, drastically improving the infrastructure on Lombrum Naval Base while strengthening partnerships between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
aerotechnews.com

AF Research Lab’s PNT AgilePod achieves flight test objectives

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s complementary position, navigation, and timing AgilePod prototype achieved three important objectives in flight tests conducted at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1-10, 2021. The test team — representing a broad base of Air Force, Navy, and vendor organizations — successfully executed eight sorties...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Force Reserve#Air Base#March Air Reserve Base#Ace#Air Force Special Warfare#C 130s#F 22s#Uh 1ns#U S Air Force#Aatc A 10s
aerotechnews.com

On This Date

Jan. 1, 1914: Tony Jannus flew a Benoist XIV biplane flying boat from St. Petersburg to Tampa in Florida with a paying passenger. This was the first scheduled commercial airplane flight – the company was the Airboat Line — and ran until May 5, 1914. The fare for the 22-mile over-water flight was $5, with a surcharge if the passenger weighed more than 200 pounds.
BURBANK, CA
AFP

Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday chaos

After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter snow storm Monday further snarled US transport, shuttering the federal government and bringing Washington to a standstill. "This is a heavy snow," said Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, where plows scrambled to clear snow, trees and power lines tumbled, the US Senate postponed votes and health officials cancelled Covid testing.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast. Airlines canceled fewer than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10...
LIFESTYLE
aerotechnews.com

Headlines — December 29

The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine’s border service said on Dec. 28. The Iraqi Supreme Court on Dec. 27 ratified the parliamentary election results, clearing the path for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
City Journal

Omicron’s Silver Lining

New Covid-19 infections are reaching record levels in the U.S. and Europe. The surge is due both to the Delta variant that flourished over the past six months and to the new Omicron variant, which, in the week of December 19–December 25, became predominant, accounting for approximately 60 percent of U.S. cases. The rise of Omicron has largely been greeted with apprehension, but the new variant, which tends to cause mild illness, offers hope for a more promising path forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aerotechnews.com

Nellis raises Health Protection Condition to Charlie

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the Health Protection Condition for Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is now HPCON Charlie. * NAF and AAFES dining facilities will be take-out only. * CDC/Youth Center will allow external drop-off/pickup only. Please continue to social distance and wear masks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greenville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $147,198,032; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $70,486,732; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,400; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $167,620,202; and FMS funds in the amount of $74,106,976 will be obligated at time of award, $250,958,164 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy