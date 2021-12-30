ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This 4-star west coast prospect will make an official visit at Florida

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Florida football head coach Billy Napier and his staff have been pounding the recruiting pavement since taking the reins of the program earlier this month. The latest target for the Gators’ nascent skipper is four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham, who reportedly set an official visit date in Gainesville according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound prospect is expected to make his visit in mid-January. Boardingham told Alderman, “We have it set up for the 14th to 16th… I set the date with coach (Keary) Colbert.” The Gators made their offer to the Van Nuys, California, prep as a tight end, though he is most associated with the wide receiver and kick returner positions during his high school playing days.

Boardingham is currently ranked the nation’s No. 479 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite ratings in the 2022 class — in which he earned a three-star rating — with Arizona State, Colorado and USC the top schools pursuing his talents right now. He is No. 20 in the nation based on the athlete designation and the No. 30 prospect overall in the state of California based on 247Sports’ traditional ratings, which lists him as a four-star player.

While the tight end position does not stand out as a particular area of need for Florida, it never hurts to recruit the best talent available on the market. There are a few other suitors for Boardingham’s services that might have an edge on the Gators, but Napier could work his magic and bring the west coast recruit to the Sunshine State if the visit goes well.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

