New Year’s Eve at the Disneyland Resort is always an exciting (and often packed) place to be. There is something extra magical about starting a new year off at the Happiest Place on Earth! While last year nobody was able to ring in the new year at Disneyland Resort, this year there will be plenty of ways to celebrate for guests. On top of the normal entertainment that can be found throughout the Disneyland Resort (weather permitting), there will also be extra entertainment offered to both enjoy watching and also celebrate the countdown to midnight.

