The Town of Vestal held a special board meeting to vote on the authorization of a separation agreement between the Police Chief John Butler and the town. In the agreement Butler would stop working for the town effective December 31st of this year, and would receive $229,250.92 in severance, as well as health insurance paid for by the town through the rest of his retirement. Butlers spouse would also receive health insurance through the town, for a period of two years, whereas in normal circumstances it is only one year.

7 DAYS AGO