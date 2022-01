The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose for children ages 12 through 15 years old. The agency also took action to accelerate eligibility for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose to people older than 12, changing the wait time after a second shot from six months to five months. Eligibility for booster shots now stands at five months for people who received Pfizer-BioNTech for their first shots, six months after two Moderna shots, and two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot. But FDA could soon take similar action on Moderna, according to agency officials.

