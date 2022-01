John Madden – 1936-2021. A life well lived, and a man who lived that life treating everyone he encountered along the way with respect and dignity. Madden did not believe in a lot of rules during the 10 years he spent as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Al Davis elevated Madden to the top job at age 32 and he retired from coaching forever at 42.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO