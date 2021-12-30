ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Face of 3000-year-old pharaoh ‘digitally unwrapped’ with state-of-the-art technology

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists uncover what was hidden under a...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Unwrapped#Ct Scans#Pharaoh#Mummy#3d
WATE

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy