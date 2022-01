Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is getting into the holiday spirit by calling Democrats racist and accusing them of trying to cancel Christmas. “It really is amazing that Bing Crosby is now controversial,” Cruz said about the singer’s song “White Christmas” on the latest edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz. “Of course the terror of it is it’s a White Christmas cause friggin’ snow is white! It’s not a racial thing! It’s when you freeze water and it condenses in the air and it turns into snowflakes,” Cruz ranted. “It’s not blue, it’s not pink, it’s not purple. It just happens to be white. Who knew that snow had racial undertones?”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO