Ghislaine Maxwell not likely to spill names despite growing calls for prosecution of Epstein's perverted cronies

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Anyone hoping a freshly convicted Ghislaine Maxwell will take down a raft of powerful men who exploited the young girls she helped groom and sexually trafficked is likely in for disappointment.

Her defense lawyers said ahead of her criminal trial that they never asked for a plea deal, nor were they offered one by prosecutors in exchange for the British socialite naming names. While that may change as her case moves to the sentencing phase, there has been no indication from her camp that she's willing to spill any secrets.

Prosecutors have also been quiet on whether they'll go after the rich and powerful men who some of Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell's victims claim sexually abused them as well. Their silence has not been well received.

"So Ghislaine Maxwell will spend the rest of her life behind bars while all of her and Epstein's rich and famous collaborators go quietly into the night?" American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted.

Maxwell's four-week criminal trial was supposed to provide a who's who of people in Maxwell and Epstein's orbit who either participated in or knew of their criminal behavior. But for now, it seems the only people being punished are Maxwell and Epstein, who was found hanging in his New York jail cell one month after being arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FOUND GUILTY IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking of minors. She was acquitted of a sixth count, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. If given the maximum punishment, she could spend the rest of her life behind bars. Her lawyers, who said they would appeal, argued she was a scapegoat for Epstein.

During her trial, Epstein's private pilot Paul Visoski testified about the Boeing 727 he used to shuttle the ex-financier and his guests between 2000 and 2004, calling it a "recreational vehicle." The media dubbed the plane the "Lolita Express," a nod to Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel about a middle-aged French professor who justifies the repeated rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old American girl.

Visoski said he piloted about 1,000 flights and flew Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump . Flight logs backed up his claims and also listed Bobby Kennedy Jr., Bill Gates , former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, and famed violinist Izhak Perlman as passengers. None of the men have been accused of wrongdoing, but their presence sheds light on Epstein's circle of friends.

"When you consider these five convictions for Maxwell, this picture becomes more glaring in the total absence of prosecution for the men on the other end of these flights," Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, tweeted.

There had been buzz that the public was going to see the names of other Epstein confidants in his "little black book," but a deal made between prosecutors and Maxwell's defense team earlier this month cut off any public access to the list, which had some people fuming.

"Maxwell trafficked these girls to somebody. Hold each and every one of those somebodies accountable," Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky tweeted.

Kate Casey, the host of the podcast Real Life with Kate Casey, added, "I worry Ghislaine will never tell us everything, and a woman will be the only person brought before a court for the hellacious acts of countless powerful men."

Since her conviction, there has been some speculation that Maxwell may work with prosecutors to start naming names in exchange for a lighter sentence. If so, that could blow the lid off a lengthy list of conspirators.

"Maxwell truly has two options: She can fight this case and take it up on appeal, where she will likely face a 65-year sentence, or she can start issuing some names of who else was involved for a substantially lighter sentence," said Matthew Barhoma, a criminal appeals lawyer in Los Angeles.

David Boies, whose firm, Boies Schiller, represents Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the first Epstein accusers to go public — and who is now suing his former friend, Britain’s Prince Andrew, for sexual abuse, told the Financial Times he didn't think Maxwell's conviction marks the end of the case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“She now has nothing to lose,” he said. “At one point she may have wanted to preserve her relationships with rich and powerful people. But those people are not going to do her any good in the penitentiary.”

Calls to the federal prosecutors who handled the case were not returned.

Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
CBS News

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict

Sarah Ransome, author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back," joins "CBS Mornings" to react to the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict. Ransome said she was recruited into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring when she was just 22 years old. Ransome was not part of the criminal case against Maxwell — she settled a civil suit against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.
mediaite.com

BBC Apologizes For Interviewing Alan Dershowitz on Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict Despite Being Accused by Epstein Victim

The BBC is apologizing for interviewing Alan Dershowitz about Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction despite his entanglement in the saga of Jeffrey Epstein. BBC News spoke to Dershowitz for his take shortly after Maxwell was found guilty for 5 of the 6 charges she faced as Epstein’s accomplice for his sex trafficking of young women. The network’s decision to speak with Dershowitz struck some people as odd, however, because of the fact that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has accused Dershowitz of sexually abusing her back when he was Epstein’s lawyer.
The Independent

BBC sparks fresh outrage over interview with Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian

The BBC is facing renewed criticism for running an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian in which he claimed her sex-trafficking trial had been “unfair”. Ian Maxwell told BBCRadio 4 his sister’s appeal to overturn five child sex-trafficking charges would claim the harsh conditions she faced in jail made it impossible to mount a proper defence.He said the appeal would also follow arguments made in court by Maxwell’s defence team, who portrayed the four victims who took the stand as being motivated by money, and misremembering the events they described.Critics claimed the BBC had again given a platform for...
