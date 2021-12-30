Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was in mourning on the final day of 2021, with the legendary television star Betty White dying at age 99.
“Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” tweeted Valerie Bertinelli, White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”
“The world looks different now,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful and daring and smart....
