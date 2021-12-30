ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police Officers Leaked False Hit-and-Run Allegations Against Commissioner Hardesty in Retaliation, Investigation Finds

By Alex Zielinski
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA letter from the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) internal affairs department has confirmed that three police officers—including former police union head Brian Hunzeker—were responsible for the information leak that led to several media outlets incorrectly reporting that City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty had committed a hit-and-run in...

www.portlandmercury.com



 




