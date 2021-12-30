Police Officers Leaked False Hit-and-Run Allegations Against Commissioner Hardesty in Retaliation, Investigation Finds

Oregon Public Broadcasting obtains an October letter that details the probe and the Portland City Commissioner.A months-long internal affairs investigation into a Portland Police Bureau leak found officers Brian Hunzeker, Kerri Ottoman and Ken Le were responsible for disclosing false information implicating Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run, according to an October disposition letter sent to Hardesty. Despite months of speculation, the letter — obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, but which both Hardesty and the city did not want released — provides the first public confirmation of the facts behind the leak. According to the letter, the investigation found that Hunzeker leaked the false allegations to a reporter at the Oregonian/OregonLive and provided them with a screenshot of a dispatch report stating Hardesty had been involved in a March traffic accident. That information was incorrect. Ottoman leaked the same information to Gabriel Johnson, the director of the conservative Coalition to Save Portland PAC. The investigation also found that Le leaked the information to a friend at the Bureau of Emergency Communications who works as a dispatcher. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}

