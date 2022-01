In 2016, manga creator Akira Himekawa released the first volume for the Zelda: Twilight Princess adaptation in Japan. A year later, the manga was then localized in the west, opening up the series to fans across the world. However, after a five-year run, the Twilight Princess manga will be coming to an end soon. Akira Himekawa has confirmed that the series is near its conclusion, as the next chapter will mark the end of the Twilight Princess story. Last year, the manga entered its final story arc, so it’s no surprise that we’re approaching the end of the series.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO