The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 and for kids as young as five with compromised immune systems. The FDA cited data from Israel, where kids aged 12 and up started receiving booster shots in August, and data from Pfizer. The agency reduced its recommended wait time between the completion of the first round of doses and the booster from six months to five. However, before kids can start receiving booster vaccines, the CDC has to second the FDA's opinion too.

HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO