Reese Witherspoon knows how to turn out a look, and how to have fun, and the Hollywood actress proved that with her latest post. The star posed outside her luxurious LA mansion in a stunning plaid dress as she held a large glass of wine with an angry expression on her face. However, as Doja Cat's Get Into It (Yuh) continued to play in the background, her expression softened as she finally got into the holiday spirit. In her caption, she joked: "When the holiday cheer hits just right," alongside a series of festive emojis like a Christmas tree and a wine glass.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO