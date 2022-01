My Hero Academia's creator has dropped some adorable new art for Jump Festa 2022! Just like many of the other series currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, My Hero Academia had plenty to show off during the recent Jump Festa 2022 convention in Japan. Not only did the series reveal the very first teaser trailer for Season 6 of the anime, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself revealed some new things about the manga's future. It was quite the big occasion for the franchise, and Horikoshi was able to get in on the celebration as well.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO