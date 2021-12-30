ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You might think I’m crazy!

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first part of a series about Carl, age seventy-two, who enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with lymphoma. He and his wife, Mary, raised their family on a farm but moved to their apartment about two years ago. Carl is the type of fellow who makes you feel...

www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com

95.3 The Bear

I’m Thinking Most Alabamians Would Love This Christmas Gift

So there’s a potential Christmas gift that I secretly want really bad. I’m thinking you could get this gift for most people in West Alabama and they’d be happy too. It’s a meme circulating on social media that hit home with me. I have to admit; I was one of the people that were not fond of these at first but have since come around.
Portsmouth Times

Tomorrow is only a day away

Today may have been the day you were rejected, the day you lost your job, the day you “flunked out on life” or the day you lost a loved one; but remember, as difficult as it was, tomorrow will be the first day of the rest of your life. It will be a day of new beginnings. Remember, “The sun’ll come out Tomorrow So ya gotta hang on ‘Til tomorrow Come what may. Tomorrow! Tomorrow! I love ya Tomorrow! You’re always A day A way!”
GoDanRiver.com

7XMOM: How can I help you not think about it?

For the new year ahead of me I am going to simplify my attitude toward life and live by four-word mantras. If whatever the problem I am facing cannot be solved by a four-word mantra, I am not going to worry about it. I got this idea when I heard...
Portsmouth Times

Be careful what you drop

It seems that this season of the year is synonymous with dropping things. Dropping prices, dropping temperatures and of course those New-Year resolutions of dropping a pound or two! What I am referring to here is the time-honored tradition of literally dropping objects as the New Year begins. According to that bastion of information Wikipedia, there are hundreds of just such occurrences scheduled to take place around this great nation this very week! For example, In St. Georges, Bermuda: A Bermuda onion made of papier-mâché covered in Christmas lights is dropped. In Tallapoosa Georgia, a stuffed opossum named Spencer is lowered. Prince Ann Maryland drops a stuffed muskrat in a top hat and bow tie named Marshall.
imdb.com

The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's Wedding Might Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Michelle Young and Nate Olukoya are moving on from the past and planning their future together. On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle followed her heart and gave Nate the final rose, despite her worries that he wasn't ready for an engagement. As she put it in her heartfelt speech, "This has not necessarily been a smooth ride. But I'm also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before." Following their proposal, the newly engaged couple sat down with host Kaitlyn Bristowe for The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose to discuss all that happened, including that uncomfortable conversation Nayte...
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
