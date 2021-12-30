You might think I’m crazy!

It seems that this season of the year is synonymous with dropping things. Dropping prices, dropping temperatures and of course those New-Year resolutions of dropping a pound or two! What I am referring to here is the time-honored tradition of literally dropping objects as the New Year begins. According to that bastion of information Wikipedia, there are hundreds of just such occurrences scheduled to take place around this great nation this very week! For example, In St. Georges, Bermuda: A Bermuda onion made of papier-mâché covered in Christmas lights is dropped. In Tallapoosa Georgia, a stuffed opossum named Spencer is lowered. Prince Ann Maryland drops a stuffed muskrat in a top hat and bow tie named Marshall.
