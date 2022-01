"Our show has always been about breakups. The obstacle was that Kim moved on. She doesn't wanna play Samantha. So what do we do about Samantha?" It’s no secret that there’s always been drama on the set of “Sex and the City.” Since early on in the series, rumors have swirled that stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall didn't get along, causing friction between the cast. Over time, the women have tried to clear things up but in the past 12 months, it became obvious that Kim just didn’t want to be a part of the cast any longer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO