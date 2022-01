So here we are. Another new year. Or shall we call it 2020 part 3?. As New Jersey drags on through a pandemic we all thought would be long over by now, the politicization of an apolitical virus drags on as well. Even former president Donald Trump has been booed publicly for speaking of how he’s been vaccinated. There are still those who see this as the government trying to control us rather than the virus controlling the government.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO