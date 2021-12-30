ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleeing suspect fired gun at Mississippi trooper, but missed; The trooper fired back and didn’t.

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 4 days ago
A Mississippi Highway Patrol officer returned fire and wounded a suspect after the suspect shot at him following a chase in Woodville this morning.

An official familiar with the incident said the highway patrolman attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and it and the patrolman were involved in a short chase.

The vehicle stopped and one suspect attempted to flee, shooting at the patrolman while doing so, but missing. The patrolman returned fire, hitting the suspect twice in the leg.

The chase came to an end and the shooting occurred in the area of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

The suspect was brought to Merit Health Natchez, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is still investigating the incident and will release more information after more is learned later today.

