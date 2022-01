As New Jersey hospitals prepare for the possibility of the largest surge in COVID patients to date, the state is getting a new tool in the fight against the virus. A federally sponsored testing site started welcoming patients in East Orange on Friday, the same day the Garden State reported a record 28,512 positive cases. The new COVID-19 testing location officially opens Saturday and officials at the site plan to test people for at least the next two weeks.

