ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who has robbed at least three grocery stores over the past several months in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) reports the most recent robbery by a suspect they've named the "Cash Register Thief" occurred on Dec. 11 at the Ingles on Merrimon Avenue. Officials say the suspect entered the checkout line and grabbed money from the cash register when the clerk opened it. The suspect also assaulted the clerk and pushed him down, police say.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO