AVON, Ind. — Avon police are investigating after a deadly crash that occurred the evening of New Year's Day. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Avon officers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Raceway Road for a serious accident. Three vehicles had been involved in the crash and one person was located dead at the scene.

AVON, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO