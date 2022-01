Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-19) The Portland Trail Blazers finished 2021 in miserable fashion, losing their last four games and 14 of their last 17. Will things get better in 2022? Anfernee Simons, Robert Covington, Keljin Blevins, Trendon Watford, and coach Chauncy Billups have been cleared to return to the team, so the first steps toward their normal roster have been taken. Nurkic and Zeller should be available soon. Unfortunately, Damian Lillard has been listed as out for injury management, and CJ McCollum is still not available.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO