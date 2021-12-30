Huntsville man accused of stabbing man in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a Huntsville man was arrested Monday.
Deputies were called to a stabbing in the 3500-block of Huckaby Bridge Road outside Hartselle.Oakwood University to begin spring semester online, COVID-19 test required to return
Once they arrived, deputies found a man with a cut to his face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Patrick Dwayne Vaughn, 39, was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
As of Thursday, Jail records show Vaughn was also being held without bond for an out-of-county warrant and an additional, unspecified charge from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 2