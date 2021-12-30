Surging COVID-19 cases leading to canceled New Year's events

With New Year's around the corner and omicron cases surging, some businesses have opted to cancel their celebrations.

“The health and the safety of our guests and our staff and our musicians is always our top priority. So it's, I think it's been about two weeks ago, we decided to cancel our New Year's Eve concert,” said Shirley Morgenstern, the president and CEO of Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

It would have been the orchestra's 26th celebration, but Shirley tells News 5 it was not possible to do so safely right now.

“Part of that was because we don't just have just a concert. We have a concert and a party. Balloon drop in the foyer of Severance Hall, it's really quite something. And then we have two bands,” said Shirley Morgenstern President and CEO of Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

While attendees were understanding they're not alone. In Akron, Blu Jazz has also canceled.

“We just we're just watching the world redirect and reboot and replan and we wanted to be part of the solution instead of potentially contributing to a problem,” Tony Troppe, Blu brother.

They made their decision two weeks ago.

“We have a great jazz club and it gets hot and sweaty. It gets tight in there. It's fun. So, we just want to make sure that we're keeping our distance right now and doing the right thing,” said Tony.

But for this jazz spot that doesn't mean the party stops there.

“I mean, we don't need to celebrate Christmas on one day. You can do it every day. The same thing with you knows all of the birthdays of our friends. Don't wait for one day. Pick a date when it's convenient for everyone to get together,” said Tony.

Blu Jazz still has lots to come along with the Cleveland Pops orchestra. Both say 2022 will be bigger than ever.

“We'll be back. We've lived through a lot. We've been here since 2014. People love jazz, and we'll find a way to deliver,” said Tony.

“You can expect a big cake, champagne and a big celebration and a big New Year's celebration big party, and you're invited,” said Shirley.

Both groups are offering full refunds, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will be posting videos of performances as they did last new year.

