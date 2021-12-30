ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Girl Introduces Asian American Girl of the Year Doll

By Brooke Leigh Howard
 4 days ago
There’s a new American Girl “Girl of the Year” doll, and her name is Corrine Tan—the first Asian American to have the title, NBC News reports. The story of Corrine, who is of Chinese...

Fast Company

Doctors have dehumanized Black people for centuries. This illustrator believes art could help

If you crack open a medical textbook, chances are every illustration inside will be of a Caucasian person. Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old Nigerian medical illustrator and first-year medical student, always thought it was bizarre that the public health pamphlets he received growing up showed only images of white bodies. “There would be an illustration of measles and it would be on Caucasian skin,” he tells me. “These were being handed out to a Nigerian population. Our skin is Black.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Gwinnett Daily Post

Corinne Tan is American Girl's first Chinese American 'Girl of the Year'

American Girl's latest "Girl of the Year" doll is the line's first of Chinese descent. The popular doll manufacturer unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese American skier, as its 2022 Girl of the Year on Thursday. "Girl of the Year" dolls, which were introduced in 2001, differ from other American Girl dolls by being based on modern characters with contemporary stories, rather than characters linked to different periods of American history.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newsday

Asian American activist group calls for awards boycott of 'Licorice Pizza'

An Asian American advocacy group is calling for an awards boycott of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, "Licorice Pizza," for what it calls "racist portrayals of Asians in his film." "To shower it with nominations and awards would normalize more egregious mocking of Asians in this country," according to...
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

American Girl Founder Creates A Dollhouse-Worthy Village

Pleasant Rowland, the founder of the American Girl doll brand, is much more than her most famous business venture. Yes, she created an “it” doll, but it wasn’t the first—or last—business venture she secured. After graduating from Wells College in 1962, Rowland pursued several careers, including education, journalism, and publishing. It was at age 45 that Rowland started the American Girl Doll company, funded, according to Forbes, with money she earned from royalties as a textbook author. The entrepreneur went on to sell the American Girl brand to Mattel for $700 million in 1998, and many haven't heard of her since.
BUSINESS
State
Colorado State
Laredo Morning Times

A 27-year-old wanted to see her Asian American story reflected in bookstores. So she opened her own.

Earlier this month, authors Ly Tran and Qian Julie Wang waited in a line that stretched down Mulberry Street in New York City's Chinatown. Along with dozens of other writers and readers, the friends were eager to attend the grand opening of a new neighborhood bookstore. When they finally made it inside, Tran said she "saw books flying off the shelves" as customers filled the bookstore, cafe and bar.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Seattle’s Asian American Santa is extra loud and jolly for a good reason

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle is expanding kids’ idea of what the man in the red suit can look like. The museum, which preserves the history and art of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, hosts an Asian American Santa every year, challenging the conventional image of a white St. Nick. The tradition, which Santa Al Young said started in 2016, has given many children an opportunity to see themselves reflected in the Christmas legend.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes— 2022 Girl of the Year™ Corinne Tan™

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021-- Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn ™!
ECONOMY
defpen

Federal Lawmakers Call For Smithsonian Museum Honoring Asian American History & Culture

More than 30 years after Rep. John Lewis introduced a bill that would lead to the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, federal lawmakers are pushing to open a Smithsonian museum honoring Asian-American history and culture. This month, a bill put forth by Rep. Grace Meng of New York sparked a congressional hearing that highlighted the push for such an institution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vanderbilt Hustler

Breakthrough Asian American life expectancy research conducted by Vanderbilt doctoral student

Vanderbilt sociology doctoral student Darwin Baluran has made strides in the study of health and health disparities as the first to publish research about Asian American life expectancy relative to geographic location. Baluran’s study was quantitative, evaluating data from the National Vital Statistics System—a record of deaths in the U.S.—using...
HEALTH
