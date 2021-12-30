WV Powerball winning ticket sold in Jane Lew gas station

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold at Go Mart in Jane Lew.

According to a Facebook post, the $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Go Mart #89.

Check your tickets! We have a winner! A lucky player bought a $50,000 winning Powerball at Go Mart #89 in Jane Lew, WV. #playwvlottery West Virginia Lottery Facebook post , Dec. 30, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Powerball Jackpot is $483 million.

