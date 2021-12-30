ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

France suspends travel ban for Britons driving across France

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THPkq_0dZIuj3C00

UK nationals will be able to pass through France as they return home to EU countries.

France has suspended a travel ban on British people returning to their homes in the EU after spending Christmas with friends and relatives in the UK.

Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been largely prohibited since December 18, in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anlSD_0dZIuj3C00
UK nationals returning to homes abroad could not travel by rail or ferry (Joshua Bratt/PA) (PA Wire)

But those rules effectively created a ban on travellers attempting to return to any EU country other than France by Eurotunnel, Eurostar or ferry.

The UK Government’s advice, as published on its website, says: “The French authorities confirmed on December 30 that UK nationals who are resident in other EU member states and who have travelled to the UK for the Christmas period will be able to transit France over the New Year period in order to return home to their country of residence.

“Transit for less than 24 hours in the international zone of an airport is listed under ‘essential reasons’ to travel.”

A spokesman for the French interior ministry confirmed the policy reversal, news agency AFP reported.

According to the outlet the spokesman said: “A large number of British nationals residing in an EU country have travelled in good faith to the UK for the festive season and are experiencing difficulties in reaching their country of residence.

“Faced with this situation, instructions of tolerance have been sent to police officers at the borders with the United Kingdom, in order to allow these nationals to transit through France to reach their residence in a country of the European Union, after this Christmas and New Year period.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The French authorities have confirmed that British nationals will face no additional restrictions while travelling through the holiday period.

“British nationals who are currently in the UK, but resident in the EU, will be able to return to their home through France over the New Year period without disruption.

“We remain in close contact with the French authorities.”

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, the operator of the vehicle-carrying train service from Folkestone to Calais via the Channel Tunnel, announced the reversal on Twitter on Thursday – less than two days after it said the ban was brought in.

It said: “Passengers travelling from the UK, with residency in other EU countries under the Withdrawal Agreement, can again transit through France to return home. Subject to their journey to UK being completed before December 28, 2021. This comes into force immediately.”

Despite allowing UK citizens to travel through to reach homes abroad, people from the UK are still largely banned from going to France unless they have a “compelling reason”.

Meanwhile, Germany will lift a ban on UK tourists entering the country from January 4.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps described the move as a “welcome development from our German colleagues”.

Related
newschain

Two missing in Colorado wildfire as investigations continue

Search teams are looking for two missing people in the smouldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sort through the charred remnants of their homes. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles, leaving nearly...
COLORADO STATE
newschain

Funeral of comedy star Jethro brings Truro to standstill

The funeral of popular comedian Jethro has brought parts of Devon and Cornwall to a standstill. The Cornish comic died on December 14 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19. Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star built his name in the 1980s and 1990s, only announcing his retirement...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
TRAVEL
AFP

France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe after rightwing uproar

French authorities took down a temporary installation of the European Union flag from the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on Sunday, after rightwing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron accused him of "erasing" French identity. "Preside over Europe yes, erase French identity no!"
POLITICS
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why couldn’t France-bound ferries simply switch to Belgium after UK travel ban?

Three years ago this week, planes heading for Gatwick were ending up all over the place. The mysterious drone (which, say some, never existed), hovering close to the runway, forced dozens of diversions to distant airports and mass cancellations – wrecking the Christmas travel plans of 150,000 people.Arriving in the right country had to be counted a success, even if it was Liverpool or Newcastle; some aircraft touched down in Ireland, France and the Netherlands.On every flight, pilots have planned diversionary airports and can touch down with alacrity. So why, when France abruptly instituted a travel ban on arrivals from the...
TRAVEL
BBC

Brexit: How has pet travel to EU countries been affected?

The rules on travelling with your pet to countries in the European Union changed a year ago, following the UK's departure from the EU. Before Brexit, people were able to use an EU pet passport for their furry friends but from 1 January 2021, they've had to get an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) instead.
PETS
Travel Weekly

France suspends transit rules for UK nationals living in EU

France has suspended Covid restrictions which would have prevented UK nationals living in an EU country from transiting through the country by road on their way home. The move came after a number of travel companies including Eurotunnel and P&O Ferries warned passengers on Thursday that their return journeys could be blocked.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

France Adds Unvaccinated Americans to Travel ‘Red List’

France has added unvaccinated American travelers to its COVID-19 travel “red list,” requiring them to quarantine for 10 days if they enter the country. The change puts the U.S. into company with countries like Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Serbia on the list. Rules for vaccinated travelers won't change—they’ll still be expected to show a negative COVID test before boarding flights. Both France and the U.S. are currently facing record infections, with the U.S. seeing 300,000 new cases every day, and France seeing about 200,000.
TRAVEL
foxsanantonio.com

France adds United States to travel 'red' list

France is adding the U.S. to its COVID-19 travel "red" list. Saturday, France announced new rules, including mandating that unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. will have to quarantine for ten days upon arrival. Previously, they were required to self-isolate for seven days. Those passengers will continue to need “an imperative...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Just one EU country signs deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours, despite Boris Johnson’s vow to ‘fix’ crisis

Only one of the 27 EU countries has agreed a deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours despite Boris Johnson’s vow to fix the crisis, an industry group is protesting.The prime minister made the pledge under pressure nine months ago – but only Spain has signed an agreement since, leaving artists drowning in expensive “mountains of red tape”.Now the Incorporated Society of Musicians is urging Liz Truss, the new Brexit minister, to reject the hardline approach of her predecessor, David Frost, which failed to make “progress”.“All the problems first identified as facing the creative sector due to the TCA [the...
MUSIC
newschain

newschain

