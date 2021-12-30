NY AG secures funds for those who could not obtain timely repairs from Buffalo RV

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $50,000 has been secured for RV owners who could not obtain timely repairs from Buffalo RV and Albany RV.

The attorney general's office announced agreements with the former and current owners of Buffalo RV and Albany RV, RV One Superstores, Inc. and RV Retailer East, LLC, to resolve an investigation by the attorney general's office. The investigation found "both companies engaged in deceptive practices and failed to make timely repairs to consumers’ vehicles."

According to the attorney general's office the dealerships have already repaired RVs and RV One Superstore will pay $50,000 to compensate consumers who were harmed by the dishonest business practices.

RVs are costly investments, which is why it’s so important that consumers get accurate information and timely repairs when they make these purchases. Because of our action, repairs have already been completed and consumers will be compensated for delays. New Yorkers can trust that my office will always fight to protect their wallets and help them get what they have paid for.

- AG James

A release from the attorney general's office says since 2015 it has received around 16 complaints against Buffalo RV and 70 against Albany RV.

The agreement requires the current and former owners to make changes to business practices, including:

Prohibiting the businesses from misrepresenting any material fact about the condition of an RV or the terms of any warranty or service contract,

Responding to phone calls and inquiries from consumers who purchased RVs within three business days,

Providing timely service appointments to consumers,

Keeping consumers apprised of the status of their RV repairs, and

Providing consumers with a copy of the warranty, or a written document describing its terms before contracting with them for it.

If you believe you have paid for repairs that should have been made without charge from either Albany RV or Buffalo RV you are encouraged to file a consumer complaint online here or contact the OAG’s Consumer Hotline by phone at (800) 771-7755.