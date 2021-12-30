ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Nears 19 Percent; Here Are Communities Seeing Most Cases

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agoJV_0dZIu3G300
The Nassau County COVID-19 breakdown on Thursday, Dec. 30. Photo Credit: Nassau County

Long Island is being hit harder by the Omicron COVID-19 variant than any other region in New York as both Nassau and Suffolk recorded more than 5,500 new cases.

Over the past three days, Long Island has recorded the highest positive infection rate of those tested for the virus, spiking to 18.78 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The infection rate has risen by more than 1 percent daily since Monday, Dec. 27.

Statewide, the infection rate also rose similarly, from 13.36 percent to 16.21 percent as of Dec. 29.

Only two other regions - New York City (16.90 percent) and the Hudson Valley (15.39 percent) have rates above 13.50 percent.

In Nassau, 6,861 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 287,304 countywide, while there were 5,772 new cases in Suffolk as the total there hit 313,688 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 78 percent of all cases reported in New York between Thursday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Seventy-six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including seven in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,795 while Nassau reported four new fatalities to bring the total to 3,394.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Long Island: 18.78 percent (up 1.35 percent from the previous day);
  • New York City: 16.90 percent (up 1.65 percent);
  • Hudson Valley: 15.39 percent (up 1.67 percent);
  • Western New York: 13.29 percent (up 1.57 percent);
  • Finger Lakes: 11.87 percent (up 1.69 percent);
  • Capital Region: 11.53 percent (up 1.10 percent);
  • Central New York: 11.29 percent (up 1.66 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 10.44 percent (up 1.05 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 9.51 percent (up 1.30 percent);
  • North Country: 8.21 percent (up 1.02 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Dec. 30:

  • Brookhaven: 92.194;
  • Islip: 72,192;
  • Babylon: 43,663;
  • Huntington: 36,372;
  • Smithtown: 23,509;
  • Southampton: 9,063;
  • Riverhead: 5,325;
  • East Hampton: 2,912;
  • Southold: 2,360;
  • Shelter Island: 110.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

  • Levittown: 8,869;
  • Hempstead: 6,551;
  • Hicksville: 6,375;
  • Freeport: 5,900;
  • East Meadow: 5,832
  • Valley Stream: 5,731;
  • Oceanside: 5,293;
  • Long Beach: 5,009;
  • Elmont: 4,891;
  • Franklin Square: 4,851;
  • Glen Cove: 4,203;
  • Uniondale: 3,790;
  • Massapequa: 3,757;
  • Rockville Centre: 3,733;
  • Baldwin: 3,461;
  • Woodmere: 3,418;
  • Wantagh: 3,377;
  • North Massapequa: 3,336;
  • North Bellmore: 3,309
  • Plainview: 3,306;
  • Merrick: 3,168;
  • West Hempstead: 3,111;
  • East Massapequa: 3,073;
  • Garden City: 3,064;
  • Massapequa Park: 3,007;
  • Mineola: 2,883;
  • Lynbrook: 2,875;
  • Seaford: 2,855;
  • North Bellmore: 2,841;
  • Bethpage: 2,784.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 70.19 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 82.78 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 90.85 new cases.

Central New York

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 70.06 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 82.01 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 91.69 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 52.17 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 62.24 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 72.95 new cases.

Long Island

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 234.68 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 264.56 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 293.16 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 152.56 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 184.06 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 209.51 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 55.05 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 70.21 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 77.48 new cases.

New York City

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 285.85 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 323.90 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 359.92 new cases.

North Country

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 42.83 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 47.46 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 52.13 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 63.32 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 73.14 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 78.67 new cases.

Western New York

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 71.52 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 83.90 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 101.55 new cases.

New York State

  • Monday, Dec. 27: 194.36 new cases;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28; 222.26 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29: 248.11 new cases.

There were 336,469 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 74,207 newly confirmed infections for a 22.05 percent positive daily infection rate.

Six hundred and six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 7,373 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 83.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 71.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 30, 2,087,980 (4,334 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,842,871 (2,086 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have been a total of 669,054 booster shots administered, including 11,002 in the past 24 hours and 51,912 in the previous seven days.

"As the New Year approaches, it's more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"It's up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021 was - get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up, and avoid large indoor public gatherings when possible."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 20

Alan Zieve
3d ago

Due to the panic that was put into place with Moronic strain mist people that have cold symptoms are getting tested abd the common cold comes from a corona virus hence the spike in tests coming back positive

Reply
5
hank grosel
3d ago

so...20%? another misleading statistic....if infection rate was truly 20%, this would all be over in 5days!

Reply
3
no bull shit
4d ago

That's because that is where Biden is packing in the illegals

Reply(4)
11
Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: More Long Island Schools Switch To Remote Learning

While classes resumed for students on Long Island on Monday, Jan. 3, not all did so in-person as the region battles the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant that has become the dominant strain in the US.Most of Long Island’s 124 school districts reopened on Monday morning, though some face…
EDUCATION
Daily Voice

Authentic NY Bagel Shop Comes To Bergen County

A new bagel shop boasting New York-style bagels is coming to New Jersey. Family-owned and operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings its authentic bagels to Teaneck. The company's 14th location is owned by Teaneck residents Edward and Sophia Asante. Bagel Boss bagels are made and formed in New York...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Infectious Diseases#New York City#Cdc#Covid#Omicron#Nassau#Western New York
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Stratford School District Announces Closure

A school district in Fairfield County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, as a result of COVID-related staffing challenges. The Stratford Public School system said that "This will position us to allow impacted staff members and students to receive current test results and potentially complete their quarantine for a safer return."
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

These Maryland Schools Are Closed Due To Snow

Due to the winter weather, schools and government offices are closed or delaying start times in Maryland. Up to a foot of snow was possible across southern parts of the state. The following is a list of closures and delays, according to. :. Schools Closed. Anne Arundel County Schools. Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nassau County Woman Accused Of Giving Vaccine To Child Without Mother's Permission

A New York woman has been accused of injecting a child with what is believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of the minor's mother. According to detectives on Long Island, the woman, Nassau County resident Laura Parker Russo, age 54, of Sea Cliff, was at her home residence where she administered the injection to the 17-year-old boy, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

3 NJ Walmart Stores Close Due To COVID

Three Walmart stores across New Jersey have closed due to COVID-19. The latest store to close was in Manville (Somerset County), which was shut temporarily Sunday for cleaning, NJ Advance Media reports. It was expected to reopen Tuesday, Walmart officials told the outlet. The Linden Supercenter closed last week after...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Montco Commissioner Val Arkoosh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Monday. Arkoosh, who is the chairwoman of the county commissioner's board, announced Monday morning that she tested positive for the virus using an at-home test. The physician attributes her mild symptoms to her J&J vaccine and Moderna...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

LIGHTS OUT: 60,000 Maryland Residents Lose Power

More than 60,000 power outages have been reported in Maryland due to the wintry weather, according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.The current number of outages is 60,345 but that number is expected to grow as the snow continues to fall.The snow has also cancelled hundreds of fli…
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Long Island. Brentwood Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 66 Stepney Lane at about 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a man was alone...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police In Maryland Announce 'Snow Emergency'

Maryland State Police say snow emergency plans are in effect in several counties due to the winter storm blasting through the state. When snow emergency plans are in effect Maryland law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires to do so as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
187K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy