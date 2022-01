LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are many communities around the state in need of police, firefighters, and EMTs. Now, the state is going to help them fill those positions. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $5 million grant program to help local governments recruit and train first responders. $2 million of that money is set aside for lower-income communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000.

