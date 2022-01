Bowie police are investigating what they're calling a road rage shooting that took place on New Year's Day morning in the 1500 block of Excelsior Drive. According to police, an altercation between two men led to one shooting the other in the face with a flare gun from close proximity. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

