A look at redistricting litigation around the country
By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal
4 days ago
Lawsuits challenging Ohio’s latest political district maps got their day in court earlier this month, and with elections based on those boundaries just a few short months away, the courts have expedited the process. As the judicial process kicks into gear, it’s worth asking — what actually happens if the courts...
Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit announced Monday a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got her personal Twitter account permanently suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In response, she took shots at Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and others.
WASHINGTON — House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party, one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue.
COVID-19 infections produced by the Omicron virus strain have increased in number in the United States, highlighting the necessity of implementing the fourth stimulation check. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is lobbying Congress to enact legislation that would pay an additional $1,400 stimulus check to seniors. The cost...
One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' absence in public and the press has been a source of national debate.What's happening: While Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year's Eve, DeSantis had made one public appearance in the prior two weeks — a Fox News spot, per Florida Politics.While rumors circulated on DeSantis' whereabouts, his office told Fox that the governor was accompanying his wife, Casey, to cancer treatments.DeSantis finally made an appearance at a New Year's Eve celebration at a Christian concert in Miami, not addressing the COVID spike but telling the...
The Colorado prison system released 290 inmates over two months under the governor’s executive order, which relaxes standards for release – less than 2% of the system’s population prior to the pandemic and far less than had been hoped for by advocates campaigning for the protection of the Use prisoners from COVID-19.
A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States.
An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin.
Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency.
That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
Get ready Michigan, because our most miserable day of the entire year is coming up next week and we better be prepared to deal with it. It's hard to really pin down what the worst month is in our state. Statistically speaking, we get the most snow usually in January or February, so it shouldn't come to us as much of surprise that one site is claiming that January 11th, which falls on a Tuesday, will be our most miserable day of the entire 2022 year.
Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […]
The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and […]
