Salem, MA

5 Local Shelter Animals Still Seeking Forever Families After Months Without Homes

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Five pets who have spent a long time in local shelters are hoping to have a new home in the upcoming new year.

The MSPCA-Angell said Thursday that there are five animals — three dogs, one cat, and a horse — that have either been at their facility or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a combined 31 months. They added that they are hoping 2021 is the last year they have to house the pets.

Here are the animals, along with their bios from the MSPCA and links where you can apply for adoption (moving left to right):

(Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

  • Harley ( adoption link ): 8-year-old Boxer who “loves new people as much as he loves tennis balls”
  • Malcolm (adoption link ): 5-year-old Tabby cat who “lives for treats and chin scratches”
  • Oreo ( adoption link) : 1-year-old Siberian Husky/Pit Bull Terrier mix that has “boundless puppy energy”
  • Julie ( adoption link ): 4-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix that “loves to play fetch”
  • Sky ( adoption link ): quarter horse looking for a “quiet home and an adorable human with whom she can bond”

In 2021, the MSPCA-Angell placed more than 5,100 pets into new homes across its three adoption centers. The Northeast Animal Shelter placed more than 3,800 animals in homes.

American made
2d ago

Landlord won’t allow tenants to have pets that’s a big problem and in some cases they will throw you out if your caught with a pet even if you offer a deposit 💵

