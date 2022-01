Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) company, announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for teclistamab.Teclistamab is an investigational antibody designed to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA.According to the company, the BLA submission is supported by data from the MajesTEC-1 clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of teclistamab in adults with R/R multiple myeloma.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO