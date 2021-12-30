ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Everest Metro Police log, Dec. 23-29

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBrE6_0dZIrGpI00

Battery, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, a probation violation, assault and burglary among incidents in the Everest Metro Police Department log for Dec. 23 through Dec. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Dec. 20 ‌

Officer initiated activity at Konocti Transportation, Old Highway 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred at Hospice Services on Lakeshore Dr. EXP DUE TO RECENT 594 TO THE BACK GATE/. Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:36 AREA CHECK 2112200003. Occurred on 32D Av. OCCD APPROX 20 AGO/ RPTS AN UNK SUBJ...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Ellsworth American

Gouldsboro police log week of December 23

GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro police and Schoodic EMS responded to a request last Thursday to assess a Chicken Mill Road resident’s wellbeing. The resident’s health was determined to be stable and the person understood the need to take their proper medication, according to Gouldsboro Police Chief Patrick McNulty.
GOULDSBORO, ME
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Dec. 23 - Dec. 29

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 09:22 a.m.: 1430 Bernice St.; fire. 09:50 a.m.: Just and Roderick; crash. 09:54 a.m.: 100 block of Glenwood; animal com-plaint. 10:22 a.m.: 700 block of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Shoplifting#Everest Metro Police
CBS Chicago

Police Arrest 3 Teens, 1 Escapes, After They’re Caught Pointing Guns Out Of Window Of Stolen Car In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended three teenagers in West Rogers Park Friday evening after they were spotted pointing handguns out of windows. One suspect remained at large Friday night. Police were called at 7:10 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue after reports of several people pointing guns out of the windows of a dark-colored vehicle, police said. Officers found a car with the license plate number that callers provided, and determined it was stolen, police said. Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop, police said. The driver tried to escape, but ended up crashing into a gate. Four occupants bailed from the car and ran off. Police apprehended three of the four suspects – who range in age from 16 to 17. One of the suspects suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Republic

Region police calls – Dec. 29

Gregory B. Barwick, 59, North Vernon, intimidation, public intoxication, 5:55 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, $2,055 bond. 2:06 p.m. — Burglary alarm in the 2000 block of North State Road 3.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
thecatalinaislander.com

Sheriff’s Log: Dec. 23-29, 2021

The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.
AVALON, CA
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder

A 31-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to the murder of his uncle. It was at 3:35pm on Wednesday, December 8th that Joliet Police were called to the 900 block of Natoma Court for a domestic disturbance. A female victim told officers she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend. The ex, Anthony Harames, refused to exit the residence for police which led to a multiple-hour standoff. Eventually Harames was taken into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
WDVM 25

Two men arrested for 7-Eleven robberies

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have arrested two men in connection to a series of robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout Northern Virginia. 25-year-old Kelly Smith and 29-year-old Terrell Tapscott are charged for two robberies in Fairfax county. According to officials, the robberies took place on Dec. 6 at a store on Blake […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mychamplainvalley.com

Man assaults and robs woman in Hannaford parking lot

Rutland, VT — On December 23, Ryan Morris, 28, of Rutland City assaulted and robbed 66-year old Sharon Leonard of Rutland City in parking lot at Hannaford. Morris fled from the scene. Morris was located today and taken to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail. Investigations also discovered...
RUTLAND, VT
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
crimewatchpa.com

Possession of Marijuana.

DANTZLER, Ramona Garnetta Jean - Possession of Marijuana. On December 14, 2021 around 11:30AM a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on S. Front Street in Wormleysburg. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ramona DANTZLER. During the investigation, DANTZLER was found in possession of suspected Marijuana. DANTZLER was taken...
PERKASIE, PA
bronx.com

NYPD Captain, Merani Rotte, 40, Arrested

On Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 0715 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Merani Rotte. NYPD Captain. Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
BRONX, NY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy