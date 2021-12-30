ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Missing Woman In Suburban Philly May Be Endangered, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Nancy Shade Photo Credit: Lower Pottsgrove PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who may be endangered.

Nancy Shade, 62, was last seen around midnight on Dec. 29 on the 1200 block of Bleim Road in Pottstown, Lower Pottsgrove police said.

Police believe that she is at special risk of harm or injury and confused.

She stands 5'5" tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Police have no clothing or vehicle description.

Anyone with information on Shade's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department at 610-326-1508.

