Single-vehicle crash in Linn County leaves two with minor injuries

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Woodpecker Hill Rd and Horseshoe Falls Rd.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies discovered that the 86-year-old driver slid through a stop sign and ran into a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

They were later identified as James and Alice Oberbreckling.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.