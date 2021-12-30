28-year-old woman charged with homicide by vehicle, child endangerment

Charles City, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 28-year-old woman is now charged with homicide by vehicle and child endangerment.

Prosecutors said the 28-year-old defendant was driving on Underwood Avenue on September 4 when she crossed the center line near the 140th Street intersection and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Officials said the crash reportedly killed both people in the other vehicle and injured her 3-year-old son.

According to the court documents, a test found hers blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .146.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.