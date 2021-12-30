ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 59 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday

Davenport, IOWA – According to the health officials, the new cases are bringing the state’s total to 7,858.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of positive tests in the last 7 days is up from 9,506 to 10,162.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate is up from 10.6% to 10.9%, health officials say.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa increased slightly from 706 to 711 (80.6% of them are unvaccinated).

The number of long-term care facilities reporting a virus outbreak in Iowa increased from 22 to 23.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Health
